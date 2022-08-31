Bus driver shortages leave parents concerned

By Noah Caplan
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(KTTC) – Many school districts are entering the academic year facing bus driver shortages, which is leaving many concerned.

“I guess I’m concerned that we’re gonna have to find other options for kids,” said Parent Heidi Hershberger. “I’m a working, single mom, it’s kind of hard to think about different options for getting the kids to school if we don’t have enough adequate bus drivers.”

Not having enough drivers can have a bigger impact on rural communities, as many students have to travel farther distances.

“We live far enough away from school that my kids aren’t able to walk per se or ride bikes, especially in the wintertime, so I’m honestly not sure what we would do if we didn’t have the busses as options,” Hershberger said.

