Bluff Country School Bus Service hopes for several new drivers by mid-September

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Doug and Cara Grisim have been operating Bluff Country School Bus Service for nearly three decades, and provide school busses to Plainview-Elgin-Milville, Lake City and Wabasha-Kellogg School Districts. Grisim says the biggest roadblock to recruiting new drivers is convenience.

“We’ve got a block of time in the morning, we’ve got a block of time in the afternoon,” said Doug Grism, the president. “It has to work really well with people’s lifestyles.”

Grisim said the driver shortage throughout Minnesota has been a slow build over the last five years. So when it comes to recruitment, his company has pulled out all the stops.

“We’ve really tried to promote our business to get people to come in, we’ve increased our wages,” Grisim said.

But in a time where many school bus companies are struggling to get drivers on board, Bluff Country had 29 new applicants, 11 of which are now ready to go. The hope is to get 15 more trained and driving students soon.

“We’ve got about 15 people still pursuing to get their license with us,” Grisim said. “I’d say by the middle of September we’ll be fully staffed.”

A driver-in-training chimed in about why he decided to join.

“I thought I’d give this a shot, it sounded like it would fit my schedule really well,” said New Driver Doug Mahal.

Mahal was doing his first “dry run” of a bus route Wednesday, and he says what drew him to the role was his ability to help out, and even build relationships, with the students he’d be driving.

“I’ve been working with kids in my other career, my whole career,” Mahal said. “I really enjoy working with kids and trying to be helpful to them.”

