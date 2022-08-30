Sunny and warm days ahead

Highs will warm into the lower 80s
By Nick Jansen
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our beautiful stretch of weather will continue through the rest of the week. Highs are expected to warm above-average the next several days.

Weather Headlines:

Weather Headlines
Weather Headlines(KTTC)

A warming trend will take place over the next several days with winds slowly shifting to the southwest. Highs will warm into the 80s for the first time since August 10th. Rain chances return Friday. Overall confidence is low with coverage of showers, right now I have a stray chance in the forecast for Friday afternoon and evening.

Wednesday’s Forecast:

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures will be in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the west-southwest around 5-10 mph.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures are expected to stay in the lower 80s through Friday. Temperatures will fall back into the middle 70s Saturday and Sunday. Labor Day is looking nice with highs in the upper 70s with sunny skies.

LOOKING AHEAD TO FALL: Fall outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

Seasonal Outlook
Seasonal Outlook(KTTC)

With Meteorological Fall starting September 1st, I wanted to look at the Fall Seasonal Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. The current outlook shows a chance of above-normal temperatures for September through November. The precipitation outlook shows slightly below-normal precip totals. Remember, our average first snowfall in Rochester is November 4th!

Enjoy the beautiful weather this week while we still have it!

Nick

