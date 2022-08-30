Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home

By Rachel Mann and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) – A bike that was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina eight months ago was recently found in Vermont.

The bike’s owner, Preston Spratt, said his hopes of getting the bike back were dwindling until he received a call from Vermont.

“At first I thought this was going to be a Western Union money request to get my bike back, but the perfect person found the bicycle,” Spratt told WCAX.

Erik Thomsen said he saw an odd marketplace post for a bike and decided to check it out.

“They said they had painted an apartment and traded the work for the bike,” Thomsen explained.

Thomsen ended up with the bike and discovered it was stolen by looking up its serial number on Bike Index, a national bike registry.

“It was definitely the bicycle, complete to where the sticky mark where the police sticker I got here in Greenville had been removed,” Spratt said.

Now, an REI store in Vermont is working to return the bike to Spratt in South Carolina.

It’s unclear how the bike ended up in Vermont.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carmen Nunez
UPDATE: Missing teen found safe
Jon Pardi
Jon Pardi show at Mayo Park cancelled
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York
handcuffs
Two men arrested after theft and fleeing from the police
Prep Preview 2022
Prep Preview 2022

Latest News

The Phantom Galaxy, formally known as M74, is a kind of spiral galaxy known as a "grand design...
NASA releases image of the Phantom Galaxy
Officials in Pakistan say deaths from widespread flooding have topped 1,000 since mid-June.
UN seeks $160 million in emergency aid for Pakistan floods
FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a make-shift memorial for the victims of the...
AP, other news outlets sue Uvalde officials for records
KTTC News Now
KTTC News Now