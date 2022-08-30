Scott County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing baby and mother

Missing person alert for Zenitra Forester and Jahki Forester
Missing person alert for Zenitra Forester and Jahki Forester(Minnesota BCA)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating 9-month-old Jahki Forester and 26-year-old Zenitra Lee.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the child was removed from protected custody possibly by its mother, Zenitra Lee.

Both were last seen in Shakopee, Minnesota at the government center. They were on foot with the destination or direction of travel unknown.

Lee also goes by the name Zenitra Forester and was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve shirt, black pants and a grey head covering. She also had a black shoulder bag, as pictured above.

Jahki was last seen wearing a red and white Mickey Mouse onesie.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Jahki Forester and Zenitra Lee/ Zenitra Forester, please call 911 or the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 952-496-8423.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Pardi
Jon Pardi show at Mayo Park cancelled
Carmen Nunez
UPDATE: Missing teen found safe
According to Rochester Police 41-year-old female was hit by a car on Monday morning around 7:30.
41-year-old woman hit by car near St. Marys
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York
handcuffs
Two men arrested after theft and fleeing from the police

Latest News

People exercising at 125 LIVE
Rochester Mayor invites community to get active in nationwide challenge
First day of school
RCLS welcomes students on the first day in style
According to Rochester Police 41-year-old female was hit by a car on Monday morning around 7:30.
41-year-old woman hit by car near St. Marys
chili challenge
Boys and Girls Club of Rochester to host Chili Challenge