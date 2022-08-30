Rochester Public Schols hosts annual All Staff Back to School event

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public School (RPS) students aren’t the only ones gearing up for the school year.

Tuesday, RPS staff gathered at the Rochester Regional Sports Center at RCTC for the annual All Staff Back to School event. There are more than 3,000 people on the RPS staff.

Saturday was the first time since the pandemic that all 3,000 plus staff members were able to meet in-person.

The Mayo High School band performed, several high school students sang songs and one RPS staff member and her daughter performed a traditional Native American jingle dance.

After the rally, staff members went to their schools to learn how to create better communities.

“It matters to teachers, education support professionals, administrators, food service, transportation that they that they live in a community that supports education. That came up again and again and again. For people watching this, they should know when they support our schools, it is felt and appreciated,” RPS superintendent Kent Pekel said.

RPS students head back to the classroom next week after Labor Day. Tuesday is the first day for freshman, Wednesday is the first day for middle and all high school students and Thursday is the first day for kindergarten and elementary school students.

