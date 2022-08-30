Rochester Mayor invites community to get active in nationwide challenge

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – You may know already think of Rochester as America’s city for health. Now, Mayor Kim Norton wants the Med City to be known as American’s healthiest city.

To do that, she is inviting the community to join her in the Move with the Mayor challenge starting September 1.

This is the third year Rochester and Mayor Norton have participated in the Move with the Mayor Challenge.

It’s a nationwide program against 45 other cities, and their mayors, that aims to keep people active and healthy while promoting heart disease and stroke prevention.

Anyone young or old can participate and all you have to do is log your daily minutes of exercise with a specific app.

People exercising at 125 LIVE (KTTC)

You can do any activities that get your heart rate up and keep you moving like walking, biking, dancing, bowling, or even gardening.

Last year Rochester finished in 8th place and Norton hopes to finish even better this year.

“It really is just setting a goal for yourself to increase that amount of activity that you do and make sure that you do it everyday,” Norton said. “I know for the best heart prevention and stroke prevention, they do suggest 30 minutes of exercise a day, of movement a day. But that doesn’t all have to be all really hard core exercise, it can be just up and moving.”

Move with the Mayor kicks off September 1 with an event at 125 LIVE and goes for six weeks, ending on October 15.

If you are interesting in participating in the Move the with Mayo Challenge, you can click here to get signed up.

