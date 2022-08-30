Rochester couple opens city’s first indoor skate park

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester couple is looking to bring more options for local skaters. Adam and Laura Kramer are opening up Rochester’s first indoor skate park that they’re calling ‘The Garden’.

It’s off of Broadway North in the old Whiskey Bones building, and after sitting empty for nearly seven years, the owners say it’s going to be a labor of love.

For many Rochester skaters, the skate park is a place to learn and form a community.

“The people that come here, they’re always cool. They’re nice to be around, nice to talk to. You can come here and learn new tricks from people,” local skater Brayden Rohwer said.

But during the colder months, most of the skaters pack it up until the spring.

“It’s Minnesota. We don’t have anywhere for them to skate in the wintertime in the harsh temperatures,” Laura said.

To help bring skating year-round, Adam and Laura decided to open an indoor skate park.

“A lot of ramp design needs to go into how the park flows. We’ve been working with a lot of people in the community that have been skating long time that have really good input,” Adam said.

They came up with the idea after their son Charlie brought up building their own ramp at home.

“He was talking about building a ramp at our house. We were kinda thinking ‘Well where could we put it?’ and he’s like, ‘Well, we could put it over in the garden’,” Laura said.

And so the name The Garden was born which coincidentally connects to the building’s other past life as nursery garden.

“It’s been abandoned for a long time, and it’s been abused for several years,” Adam said.

Skaters are excited to see what the new park will include.

“A giant half pipe would be pretty cool. You can keep doing it in the winter. It’ll be fun. Hopefully everyone still goes to it. It will be nice,” Rohwer said.

The park will have places to not only skate, but also rollerblade and ride scooters.

“We hope it’s a place where kids feel comfortable to come and learn to skate and talk with other skaters and have an enjoyable experience together,” Adam said.

The Kramers hope to open the skate park by Christmas. They are also opening a coffee shop and a pro shop with skating items within the park. There will be daily and monthly membership fees.

