RCLS welcomes students on the first day in style

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Central Lutheran School (RCLS) welcomed students to the first day of the new school year with a red carpet, cheering and high fives.

Students in the school range from Pre-K to eighth grade, creating an age diverse community within the school.

The eighth graders lined the red carpet Tuesday morning, welcoming the younger students as they entered the building.

Having to cancel the event for the past two years due to COVID-19, the red carpet start was not only special for new students and their families, but a welcome return for the students who have missed it.

Students and staff alike were enthusiastic to be a part of it.

“Really, what it is, is it welcomes families,” first-year RCLS principal Matt Meier said. “We have a lot of new families that are enrolled this year and it also gives our eighth graders an opportunity for leadership. Where they’re the ones that are lining the red carpet and giving high fives to those kindergarteners, preschoolers, that might be a little shaky, a little nervous coming into a brand new school for the first time.”

Enrolled this year are 404 local students.

RCLS is the oldest independent school in Rochester, educating kids since 1875.

“God couldn’t have blessed us more today,” Meier said.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.