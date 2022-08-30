Pleasant sunshine this week; the holiday weekend looks fantastic!

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A gusty northwest breeze is continuing to draw in cool, dry air from the northern Plains today and giving us a preview of typical mid-September weather. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with gusts reaching 25 miles per hour at times until early in the evening.

We'll have sunny skies with gusty winds and high temps will be in the 70s today. (KTTC)

We’ll have mainly clear skies tonight with lows in the mid and upper 50s and a light west breeze.

High temps will be in the 70s today and then the upper 50s tonight. (KTTC)

Slightly warmer air will begin to trickle into the region for the second half of the work week, leading to some more summer-like temperatures in our area. We’ll have mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with high temperatures around 80 degrees and a light west breeze.

High temps will be around 80 tomorrow with light northwest winds. (KTTC)

Thursday will feel slightly more humid with sunshine throughout the day and high temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Humidity will be heavier toward the end of the work week as moisture builds into the region ahead of an approaching cold front. (KTTC)

Warmer air will build into the region on Friday ahead of an approaching cold front. There will be a chance for a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours to go with partly sunny skies. Right now severe weather doesn’t appear to be a concern with those thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s with a gusty south breeze.

Temps will climb toward the weekend. A few thunderstorms will be possible Friday, mainly late in the day. (KTTC)

Cooler, drier air will flow into the region for the holiday weekend behind Friday’s cold front. Expect mostly sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday and high temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Labor Day will be a bit warmer with a few scattered clouds and temperatures will climb into the upper 70s during the afternoon.

Temps will be seasonably warm for the next week or more. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.