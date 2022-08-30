Officials: 17-year-old killed, 6 others injured after semi rear-ends bus carrying students

A Holbrook Indian School bus was carrying a number of students, including Kiarra Alma Gordon,...
A Holbrook Indian School bus was carrying a number of students, including Kiarra Alma Gordon, when it was struck by a semi truck east of Holbrook.(Falonna Ashley)
By Peter Valencia, Andrew McMunn and AZFamily Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDERS, Ariz. (AZFamily/Gray News) – A 17-year-old girl is dead and six others are injured after a school shuttle van carrying 23 people was rear-ended by a semi-truck in Arizona Sunday morning, according to authorities.

State troopers responded to the crash which occurred near Sanders on I-40 around 9:30 a.m.

Investigators said traffic had slowed in the area after a rollover crash that morning. They said the school bus was slowing down when the semi-truck rear-ended it. The bus was pushed into a van directly in front of it and created a three-car pile up, according to AZFamily.

Police identified the teen girl as Kiarra Alma Gordon, a student at Holbrook Indian School, and said she died from her injuries in the crash. Officials said three others on the school van were hurt, but not seriously.

School officials said six students were treated at a hospital in Flagstaff. Three were released Monday while the other three remain hospitalized in stable condition. The school said trauma therapy counselors and chaplains are assisting students and staff.

The students were heading to Window Rock, the capital of the Navajo Nation, for a field trip when the accident took place.

The school released a statement on Facebook following the incident which said it was “a very sad day for the Holbrook Indian School community” and that their concerns were now for their parents and families as they all work to grieve the events.

Officials said they are continuing to investigate the crash.

Kiarra’s family has established a memorial fund for her. The details can be found here.

Copyright 2022 AZFamily via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carmen Nunez
UPDATE: Missing teen found safe
Jon Pardi
Jon Pardi show at Mayo Park cancelled
Carmen Nunez
Teenager missing from Minnesota State Fair
Jennifer Vielhaber with her late husband Karl's recovered bike
Late father’s stolen bike is back home after pleas for return
Marcus Sherels at Apache Mall
Former Viking Marcus Sherels visits Apache Mall

Latest News

The three soldiers were shot after what police believe was a disturbance outside the hotel...
1 of 3 Dutch soldiers dies after shooting in Indianapolis
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. says he underwent surgery a day...
Commanders runningback shot in possible carjacking
Resorting to wishlist
Ahead of school year, teachers hope classroom wishlists will help them fill out needed supplies
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
2 more R. Kelly accusers testify at trial in Chicago
Fast food workers and their supporters march past the state Capitol calling on passage of a...
California lawmakers approve landmark fast food workers bill