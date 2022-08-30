Local organization receives bike donation for kids

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thanks to the generosity of one local car dealership, some lucky kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester are able to to take home brand new bikes.

Rochester Subaru donated 10 bikes to the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester on Tuesday.

The two groups partnered together to help promote healthy living and the bikes will help the kids get around town and get exercise.

“Bikes are really easy to travel on, especially if you live close to your school or if you live close to your friends house, and I live in all of that distance so I will definitely be using the bike that I pick out a lot,” Boys and Girls Club of Rochester Member Persayus Bale said.

There were 10 Boys and Girls Club members who were chosen to receive the bikes. Three were able to pick their bikes out right away Tuesday morning.

The members chosen are ones who had great behavior and attendance this summer and make the club a priority and participate in activities.

“Our community partners mean the world to us and we’re so appreciative of support like that from Subaru and others in our community who prioritize kids all throughout the year, especially now as their heading back to school,” Boys and Girls Club of Rochester Resource Development Director Andrea Chapman said.

This is the first time Rochester Subaru has donated bikes to the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester but have maintained a long standing relationship with the club.

The plan now for The Boys and Girls Club is to teach the kids proper bike safety and how to use some of the nearby trails.

