Lawn care worker found shot to death, blower still running on his back, authorities in Miss. say

Details are limited at this time, but authorities did confirm they are investigating in the 3000 block of Audubon Drive.
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Gulfport Police are investigating a shooting that left a lawn care worker dead on the job Monday evening.

Authorities responded to the scene around 7:25 p.m.

There, they found a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds and a running, gas-powered leaf blower on his back.

Authorities confirmed they responded to a scene around 7:25 p.m. Monday, where they found a...
Authorities confirmed they responded to a scene around 7:25 p.m. Monday, where they found a man's body.(WLOX)

That man was 47-year-old Kelvin Simmons, Jr. from Saucier, according to the coroner. Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Simmons was hired to mow the yard he was found in, but they aren’t yet sure who shot him or who would have motive for killing him. His autopsy will take place Wednesday.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carmen Nunez
UPDATE: Missing teen found safe
Jon Pardi
Jon Pardi show at Mayo Park cancelled
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York
handcuffs
Two men arrested after theft and fleeing from the police
Prep Preview 2022
Prep Preview 2022

Latest News

The Phantom Galaxy, formally known as M74, is a kind of spiral galaxy known as a "grand design...
NASA releases image of the Phantom Galaxy
Officials in Pakistan say deaths from widespread flooding have topped 1,000 since mid-June.
UN seeks $160 million in emergency aid for Pakistan floods
FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a make-shift memorial for the victims of the...
AP, other news outlets sue Uvalde officials for records
KTTC News Now
KTTC News Now