The Landing receives large grant from Mayo Clinic

By Megan Zemple
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Landing day center for people experiencing homelessness has received a large grant from Mayo Clinic.

The grant is for $150,000 and will go toward building renovations.

The Landing recently started construction on a new building located off of Third Avenue SE in Rochester.

“Mayo Clinic and The Landing MN share a commitment to helping residents of our community live with dignity and health,” says Erin Sexton, director of Mayo Clinic Community Engagement said in a news release. “Mayo Clinic is pleased to be able to support The Landing MN’s efforts to open a new day center to help meet the needs of residents experiencing homelessness in Rochester.”

“Our partnership with the clinic is going to give our friends that are experiencing homelessness medical care,” The Landing co-founder Dan Fifield said.

The new center was supposed to open in September, but some extra construction work has pushed that opening date to late-October.

To donate to The Landing, visit its website.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Pardi
Jon Pardi show at Mayo Park cancelled
Carmen Nunez
UPDATE: Missing teen found safe
According to Rochester Police 41-year-old female was hit by a car on Monday morning around 7:30.
41-year-old woman hit by car near St. Marys
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York
handcuffs
Two men arrested after theft and fleeing from the police

Latest News

The Garden indoor skate park
Rochester couple opens city’s first indoor skate park
Indoor skate park coming to Rochester, Darian Leddy reports
RPS All Staff Back to School event
Rochester Public Schols hosts annual All Staff Back to School event
Puppy Prison Program returns to Rochester
Puppy Prison Program returns to Rochester
Bikes
Local organization receives bike donation for kids