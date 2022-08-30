The Landing receives large grant from Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Landing day center for people experiencing homelessness has received a large grant from Mayo Clinic.

The grant is for $150,000 and will go toward building renovations.

The Landing recently started construction on a new building located off of Third Avenue SE in Rochester.

“Mayo Clinic and The Landing MN share a commitment to helping residents of our community live with dignity and health,” says Erin Sexton, director of Mayo Clinic Community Engagement said in a news release. “Mayo Clinic is pleased to be able to support The Landing MN’s efforts to open a new day center to help meet the needs of residents experiencing homelessness in Rochester.”

“Our partnership with the clinic is going to give our friends that are experiencing homelessness medical care,” The Landing co-founder Dan Fifield said.

The new center was supposed to open in September, but some extra construction work has pushed that opening date to late-October.

