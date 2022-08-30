A bright and sunny week is ahead with a slow warming trend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The mild spell of pleasant weather that started on Monday continues today as high pressure from the Plains moves into the region, bringing sunny and comfortable conditions to the area. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s this afternoon which is typical for late August. Winds will be on the gusty side, at times reaching 25 miles per hour in the afternoon hours as dry, less humid air blows into the area.

We'll have plenty of sunshine today with a gusty northwest breeze and high temps will be in the 70s. (KTTC)

We’ll have mainly clear skies tonight with lows in the mid and upper 50s and a light west breeze.

Slightly warmer air will begin to trickle into the region for the second half of the work week, leading to some more summer-like temperatures in our area. We’ll have mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with high temperatures around 80 degrees and a light west breeze.

Thursday will feel slightly more humid with sunshine throughout the day and high temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Warmer air will build into the region on Friday ahead of an approaching cold front. There will be a chance for a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours to go with partly sunny skies. Right now, severe weather doesn’t appear to be a concern with those thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s with a gusty south breeze.

Cooler, drier air will flow into the region for the holiday weekend behind Friday’s cold front. Expect mostly sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday and high temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Labor Day will be a bit warmer with a few scattered clouds and temperatures will climb into the upper 70s during the afternoon.

