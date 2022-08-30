Boys and Girls Club of Rochester to host Chili Challenge

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Boys and Girls Club of Rochester is hosting its annual Chili Challenge in September.

According to Boys and Girls Club, it will take place Sept. 15 from 4:30-8:30 p.m. at the Riverfront Plaza located downtown Rochester.

The Chili Challenge will include local businesses and restaurants submitting their best chili for guests to try and then rank. A winner will then be announced at the end of the night.

Kid-friendly food will be served and family games and activities such as cornhole, face painting, giant bubbles and yard games will be available for all.

Homebrewers from across town will have samples to try and also vote on. Guests will be able to purchase additional pints from local breweries: Little Thistle Brewing, LTS Brewing Company and Chaotic Good Brewing Company.

There will be live music at the event including:

Opening Act: Tony Cuchetti 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Headliner: Good Morning Bedlam 7:00 - 8:30 p.m.

Costs for the event are as follows:

$20 general chili tasting admission

$30 chili and brew tasting admission

$5 youth 12 & younger admission

All proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester.

Tickets can be purchased here.

