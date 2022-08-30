Barbie honors Madam C.J. Walker, first female self-made millionaire in US

(CNN) - What do Jane Goodall, Maya Angelou and Rosa Parks all have in common?

They are all inspiring women, but they also have a look-alike Barbie.

Now, you can add Madam C.J. Walker to that list. She was the first female self-made millionaire in the country.

She achieved enormous success by founding a line of hair care products and cosmetics designed for Black women.

Her Barbie doll is even holding her original product, Wonderful Hair Grower.

Walker was also a noted activist and philanthropist, supporting orphanages and Black colleges, and advocating for civil rights organizations and women’s rights.

The doll is the latest addition to Barbie’s Inspiring Women series.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.