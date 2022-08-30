Ahead of school year, teachers hope classroom wishlists will help them fill out needed supplies

(KTTC) – From pens and pencils, to games for students, and anything in between, teachers across Southeast Minnesota are opening up their checkbooks.

“It should not fall on the teachers to teach our kids,” said Parent Brandi Kreckow.

Many teachers have spent the whole summer posting Amazon Classroom Wishlist on Facebook, in the hopes that friends, family, and others would help fill their needs.

“My kids are getting a free education, the least I can do is donate,” Kreckow said.

The cost seems to keep getting higher. According to a survey done by nonprofit Adopt-A-Classroom, teachers spent on average $750 out of pocket during the 2020-2021 school year, a number the group says is the highest amount ever.

“I think it’s hard, cause it’s not really fair to them. They don not deserve to take it out of their paycheck,” said Parent Megan Alomassor.

Even though teachers are getting help from parents, not all teachers seem to support these classroom wish lists.

“I totally buy that stuff for my kids’ teachers when they put out those wish lists, or when they put out supplies lists, but she was not happy about it,” said Parent Amanda McCleary.

Though McCleary says she buys supplies for her kids’ classrooms, she said her friend, who is a teacher, does not like the idea of teacher wish lists.

“She just thought that if she’s a teacher, then she did this to take care of the kids, and if families could pitch in, they will, and if they don’t, she cares enough about her kids to take care of that,” McCleary said.

