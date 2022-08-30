41-year-old woman hit by car near St. Marys

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A 41-year-old woman was hit by a car Monday morning near St. Marys downtown.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), the woman was hit by the car around 7:30 a.m. on 2nd St. and 11th Ave SW.

The 29-year-old driver of St. Charles told police he did not see her when she was in the cross walk.

The woman was conscious and talking after the accident but did have injuries to her leg and head.

A citation could be issued to the driver for Failing to Yield in a cross walk.

