41-year-old woman hit by car near St. Marys

According to Rochester Police 41-year-old female was hit by a car on Monday morning around 7:30.
By Melissa Krogstad
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A 41-year-old woman was hit by a car Monday morning near St. Marys downtown.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), the woman was hit by the car around 7:30 a.m. on 2nd St. and 11th Ave SW.

The 29-year-old driver of St. Charles told police he did not see her when she was in the cross walk.

The woman was conscious and talking after the accident but did have injuries to her leg and head.

A citation could be issued to the driver for Failing to Yield in a cross walk.

