1 dead after seniors served dishwashing liquid at care facility

The facility has suspended the employees involved while it investigates. (KGO via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) - A resident of a San Francisco Bay Area senior citizens home died after being mistakenly served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice, the home said.

Three residents of Atria Park Senior Living Facility in San Mateo, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of San Francisco, were taken to the hospital after they were served the drink on Saturday morning, KRON-TV reported.

“We have been working with local authorities, who have informed us that one resident passed away. Our sincerest condolences are with the family,” Atria told the station in a statement.

The facility has suspended the employees involved while it investigates and the facility also is cooperating with authorities, the statement said.

Other details weren’t immediately released.

However, Marcia Cutchin told KRON-TV that the dead resident was her mother, 93-year-old Gertrude Elizabeth Murison Maxwell.

Maxwell arrived at the hospital with “severe blistering of her mouth and throat and esophagus,” Cutchin said.

Atria told the family that the substance was an “alkaline cleaning solution that eats protein,” she said.

Her mother had dementia and was incapable of feeding herself, she said.

Maxwell leaves eight children and 20 grandchildren, her daughter said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carmen Nunez
UPDATE: Missing teen found safe
Jon Pardi
Jon Pardi show at Mayo Park cancelled
FILE - This is a display of Conagra Brands Reddi Wip at a Walmart. The whipped cream chargers...
Buying canned whipped cream will now require ID in New York
Prep Preview 2022
Prep Preview 2022
Carmen Nunez
Teenager missing from Minnesota State Fair

Latest News

Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
Eyes on Kherson as Ukraine claims bold move on Russians
The U.S. intelligence community is conducting a damage assessment of the documents taken from...
Intelligence officials reviewing documents seized from Mar-a-Lago
The facility has suspended the employees involved while it investigates.
Woman, 93, dies after ingesting toxic chemicals at senior living facility
The White House says President Joe Biden will push his Safer America Plan, incluing an assault...
Biden addressing public safety during week of high-profile crime news
Trump’s lawyers have asked for an independent review of the records taken to identify any that...
'Special master' could impact Trump documents probe