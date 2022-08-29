Two men arrested after theft and fleeing from the police

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing construction equipment from an apartment complex and fleeing from the police.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), it happened at 1:47 a.m. Saturday morning.

RPD sasid 37-year-old Kyle Felter and 31-year-old Taylor Suchla loaded multiple construction items into a white Dodge caravan.

The two men sped off, fleeing from police after authorities tried to conduct a traffic stop. They almost ran into a squad car on Superior Drive NW during their escape effort.

The men also threw some of the stolen items out of the car at authorities during the pursuit.

Eventually, the pair crashed into a resident’s front lawn off Frontier Road near Byron, then ran from police on foot.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office brought in a drone to help locate the suspects in a field. Authorities found them and they were arrested.

Both men are currently being held in the Olmsted County Jail.

The value of the items stolen is currently unknown.

