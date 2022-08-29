Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind

A teacher and father of 10 died after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike in the Kansas City area Saturday morning. (Source: KCTV)
By Nick Sloan and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A teacher and father of 10 died after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike in the Kansas City area Saturday morning.

Police said the vehicle that hit Charles Criniere left the scene in an unknown direction, KCTV reports.

Criniere was a middle school teacher who was spoken highly of and is described as an inspiration to others.

“I’m going to miss just the long talks that we would have where he would literally make you feel loved,” Senior Pastor Athol Barnes of Grace Point Baptist Church said.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe in hopes the community can come together and help Criniere’s wife and 10 children.

“They were living off a teacher’s salary, 10 kids and they always gave, and I would look at him and be like, ‘How? How are they giving so much?’” one of Criniere’s neighbors said. “Their heart is to give to people. So, that fact that we can give back to them is the least we can do for this family.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carmen Nunez
UPDATE: Missing teen found safe
Carmen Nunez
Teenager missing from Minnesota State Fair
Jennifer Vielhaber with her late husband Karl's recovered bike
Late father’s stolen bike is back home after pleas for return
Marcus Sherels at Apache Mall
Former Viking Marcus Sherels visits Apache Mall
File - Police lights
Cannon Falls Police Department investigating abduction

Latest News

Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died in the hospital surrounded by family after she collapsed during...
17-year-old National Guard soldier dies after collapsing during training, officials say
Eastern Kentucky natives Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth and Taylor Austin Dye will join T....
‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon partners with Gray TV stations
FILE - President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address Thursday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
Biden to deliver prime-time speech on ‘battle’ for democracy
People at the scene were able to free the child and call emergency services, but she died later...
7-year-old girl killed by 400-pound stone statue at hotel while on European vacation
FILE - The White House said Biden on Monday spoke to the leaders of the veterans-led...
Biden calls Afghan war vets ahead of withdrawal anniversary