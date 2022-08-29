Sylvan Brewing hosts last “Summer Sunday” of summer

LANESBORO, Minn. (KTTC) – Sylvan Brewing in Lanesboro had the last of six “Summer Sundays” on Sunday. The brewery, which opened up in late 2020, says it’s a new event that it hopes to continue in future summers.

“It’s been great,” said Sylvan Brewing Owner Karen Heimdahl. “We decided to do it because there was not a whole lot going on on Sundays in this area, and it’s brought out a ton of people every time. It’s been really fun, and we plan to do it again next year.”

The event features a food truck and live music. Music was performed by the Arnold-Bradley Band, while Taqueria El Sueno was the food truck option for Sunday.

“Going to a little town like this one, the nice, beautiful town of Lanesboro, with the waterfall, it’s beautiful,” said Taqueria El Sueno Owner Mario Molina. “And they’re inviting us. We’re so lucky, for them to have us here, we feel blessed.”

