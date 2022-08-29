Rochester residents encouraged to sign-up for Fall Fit City Challenge

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Community is encouraged to get up and move this fall as part of the Fall Fit City Challenge championed by Mayor Kim Norton.

According to the City of Rochester, the challenge is set to launch on Sept. 1, 2022 with an event at 125Live at 10 a.m.

Between Sept. 1 and Oct. 15, 2022, Rochester residents are encouraged to participate by tracking minutes they exercise through the Spark platform and the PeopleOneHealth app. Community members will find Rochester listed as #TeamRochester.

People can join the Mayor at 125Live, on an upcoming WeBike ride or just by moving on their own.

“Rochester is already an incredibly active city with a great public trail system, which includes over 100 miles of trails, and numerous parks and recreation opportunities. It is my hope that this program encourages people to get out and explore the city while improving their heart health,” Mayor Norton said. “As America’s City for Health, this initiative supports what we try to focus on as a community.”

Mayor Norton joins 45 other Mayors across the country for this activity.

Mayor Norton has participated in the national program since 2020 and said last Spring Rochester was recognized for moving up in the rankings, meaning more people were moving and staying healthy.

Move with the Mayor is a national initiative founded by the National Forum for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention, which helps city leaders challenge their communities to be more physically active. Rochester is one of 46 participating cities across America, and was the only community in Minnesota.

Participants can track time by gardening, taking a walk around the block, running a marathon or anything that gets people moving.

For more information on Rochester’s programming, visit the City of Rochester website.

More information on the Move with the Mayor campaign can be found on the National Forum for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention’s website.

