Olmsted County Public Health provides insight to upcoming flu season

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As the unofficial end of summer inches closer, health experts say now is the time to start thinking about getting your flu shot.

Olmsted County Public Health (OCPH) says the best time to receive your flu shot is in Sept. or Oct. OCPH said a flu shot provides you with the best coverage during the flu season.

OCPH reports there are already a few local pharmacies starting to offer the vaccine and will be offered more widely as we move into fall.

Flu vaccine (KTTC)

“The southern hemisphere, which is in their flu season at this point in time, are seeing an up tick in numbers,” Olmsted County Public Health Immunization Nurse Jodi Johannessen said. “With people starting to gather more, people just being out and about more than the previous two year, there is a concern for a little bit more of an up tick in the flu this year.”

With COVID-19 still on-going and now the MonkeyPox virus, OCPH is encouraging people to get their flu vaccine as a preventable measure.

The reason for this is to avoid overwhelming our health care system by adding another virus to the mix.

“Everything we have learned in the past two years can transfer over into our influenza season, like being cautious about large gatherings,” Johannessen said. “If you don’t feel comfortable being in a large group, please wear a mask. Wash your hands and having good hand hygiene. If you don’t feel good, stay home.”

Olmsted County Public Health says all schools in Olmsted, Dodge, Mower and Goodhue County will be offering flu clinics this fall. You can sign up for those flu clinics by contacting your local school.

