A long stretch of sunny and mild weather is ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mild air is blowing into the region today in the wake of the cold front that triggered scattered thunderstorms Sunday night as it moved through the Upper Mississippi Valley. Expect just a few isolated showers and a stray thunderstorm or two in North Iowa behind that front during the morning hours today with otherwise abundant sunshine in the area. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with a gusty west breeze working to pull in drier, less humid air from the Plains. Dew point temperatures will fall from the 60s and 70s early in the day to the 50s by the late afternoon which is much drier and less humid.

We’ll have mainly clear skies tonight with temperatures falling to the 60s this evening and then mid-50s overnight with just a hint of a west breeze.

High pressure will settle into the region for the next couple of days, bringing sunny weather and a seasonably mild air mass to the area. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s through the middle part of the week and light winds.

Warmer, more humid air will briefly make its way into the region on Friday ahead of a cold front that will be approaching from the northwest. A few thunderstorms will be possible late in the afternoon and evening hours along that front. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a gusty south breeze.

The holiday weekend is looking fantastic right now. High pressure is expected to move in for the three-day stretch, providing us with plenty of bright sunshine for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, and high temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s each day.

