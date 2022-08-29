Jon Pardi show at Mayo Park cancelled

Jon Pardi
Jon Pardi(Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Country music star Jon Pardi has cancelled his Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour show at Mayo Park.

According to a statement on the Mayo Civic Center’s website, the performance scheduled for September 8 at Mayo Park has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

All tickets for the performance will be automatically refunded.

Questions about tickets purchased at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office can be emailed to tickets@mayociviccenter.com.

The statement can be found here.

