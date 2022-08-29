Dover-Eyota teachers compete in “Amazing Challenge”

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Teachers in the Dover-Eyota School District showed their competitive sides Monday in a team building competition ahead of the start of school next week.

It was the second year for the “Amazing Challenge.”

Dozens of teachers competed in a gauntlet that included shooting free throws, buying items for the food pantry, a word game, broom ball golf and making pizza.

The teachers also brought clothes to donate.

“A lot of times the school year starts, and the staff kind of separates and now, it’s a chance to get them together, work together and to laugh and have fun and that kind of stuff,” Dover-Eyota Middle School Principal John Ostrowski said.

The district welcomed a new superintendent Jeremy Friese two months ago.

“We just passed a $21 million bond referendum,” Friese said. “So far so good, I moved my family here, and I am excited to be part of it. The community seems very supportive.”

Friese said the money approved from the referendum will go toward improving buildings.

High school math teacher David Vrieze said it’s hard to put into words everything that he’s excited about when it comes to the new school year.

“Oh that’s a tough question,” he said. “You know getting here, getting the kids back in class, getting things in place and reestablishing those relationships. We’ll chat about this all year long, this is great.”

Special Education teacher Becky Kromminga said her team did well, they weren’t first, but they weren’t last.

“This is crazy back to school for Dover-Eyota teaching staff,” she said. “I’d say we’re doing good, we’re right in the middle.”

The teachers ate the pizzas they made for lunch. There was no official prize, but there was bragging rights for the top teams.

