Buying canned whipped cream will now require ID in New York

FILE - This is a display of Conagra Brands Reddi Wip at a Walmart. The whipped cream chargers...
FILE - This is a display of Conagra Brands Reddi Wip at a Walmart. The whipped cream chargers contain nitrous oxide.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) – You now have to be 21 years old to buy canned whipped cream in New York.

The legislation, sponsored by NYS Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr., was passed in October 2021, but stores have only recently begun to require ID to purchase the dessert topping.

The goal of the law is to combat the use of whipped cream chargers, also known as “whippits,” as a way to get high.

The whipped cream chargers contain nitrous oxide, which is known to cause hearing loss, brain damage, limb spasms, heart failure or suffocation, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Nitrous oxide is often used during oral surgery to relieve pain, but it is highly addictive if used improperly.

“Nitrous oxide is a legal chemical for legitimate professional use but when used improperly, it can be extremely lethal,” Addabbo said in a statement. “Sadly, young people buy and inhale this gas to get ‘high’ because they mistakenly believe it is a ‘safe’ substance. This law will eliminate easy access to this dangerous substance for our youth.”

According to the legislation, any entity found in violation of selling whipped cream chargers to anyone under 21 would be subject to a civil penalty of up to $250 for an initial offense and up to $500 for each subsequent offense.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carmen Nunez
UPDATE: Missing teen found safe
Carmen Nunez
Teenager missing from Minnesota State Fair
Jennifer Vielhaber with her late husband Karl's recovered bike
Late father’s stolen bike is back home after pleas for return
Marcus Sherels at Apache Mall
Former Viking Marcus Sherels visits Apache Mall
File - Police lights
Cannon Falls Police Department investigating abduction

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky natives Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth and Taylor Austin Dye will join T....
‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon partners with Gray TV stations
FILE - President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address Thursday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
Biden to deliver prime-time speech on ‘battle’ for democracy
People at the scene were able to free the child and call emergency services, but she died later...
7-year-old girl killed by 400-pound stone statue at hotel while on European vacation
FILE - The White House said Biden on Monday spoke to the leaders of the veterans-led...
Biden calls Afghan war vets ahead of withdrawal anniversary
The biannual trade-in event has seen 1.97 million car seats recycled since 2016, resulting in...
Target’s car seat trade-in event is coming back soon