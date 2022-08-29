Bridge construction starts Monday near Eyota

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – A three-week repair project starts Monday on the Highway 42 bridge over Interstate 90 south of Eyota.

The exit and entrance ramps to I-90 will remain open. Detours of the bridge will utilize the next highway exit. They are as follows:

Motorists on I-90 westbound or Highway 42, who want to travel eastbound on I-90 or go south of the bridge on Olmsted County Road 7, will travel east to Exit 218 (Rochester). There, motorists exit, turn left onto southbound Highway 52 and then rejoin I-90 via the eastbound ramp to continue eastbound or exit to Olmsted County Road 7.

Motorists on I-90 eastbound or Olmsted County Road 7, who want to travel westbound on I-90 or go north of the bridge on Highway 42 toward Eyota, will travel eastbound to Exit 229 (Dover, Olmsted County Road 10), turn left to cross under I-90 and then rejoin I-90 via the westbound ramp to continue westbound or exit to Highway 42 north to Eyota.

The repair work will be on the bridge’s steel and rubber expansion joints and is expected to be completed within three weeks. The detour will be in place during the entire time of the repairs through mid-September.

MnDOT said drivers should be prepared to expect delays. It also reminded drivers to follow speed limits. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

