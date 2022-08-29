Beautiful weather this week; Plus looking ahead to September

Dry and sunny week ahead
By Nick Jansen
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a soggy weekend across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa, comfortable weather will settle in this week as we head into September.

Temp trend this week
Temp trend this week(KTTC)

High temperatures will be in the middle and upper 70s through most of the week. Highs are expected to warm into the lower 80s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. September’s outlook is looking a little toasty!

Sept outlook
Sept outlook(KTTC)

The monthly outlook for September from the Climate Prediction Center has dryer than average and warmer than average conditions for the month ahead. We’re right around a 30-40% chance of having above-normal temperatures for the month.

August Rainfall:

August Rainfall
August Rainfall(KTTC)

We’ll end the month above-average for rainfall. With dry conditions expected the rest of the week, our monthly total should stay at 6.5″ of rain.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Have a great week.

Nick

