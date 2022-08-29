Missing Arkansas boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled

The 4-year-old boy from West Memphis has been found safe, Arkansas State Police said.
The 4-year-old boy from West Memphis has been found safe, Arkansas State Police said.(NCMEC)
By Amanda Alvarado and Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 4-year-old who was reported missing and believed to be in danger, KAIT reported.

Caleb Johnson has been found safe, Arkansas State Police said in a Facebook post Monday. According to initial information from law enforcement, the child’s mother picked him up from day care earlier in the morning and texted his grandmother saying that she would harm herself and the child.

Officials said they had been located but did not provide further details.

Anyone with additional information can contact the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.

