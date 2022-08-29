2022 GreekFest a “banner year,” vendors say

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sunday wrapped up the 59th annual Greek Festival in Rochester, and the first summer the weekend-long event returned to in-person.

“This has been our best festival ever, that we’ve ever had and we’ve been doing this well over 55 years,” said Johnny Mango’s Owner Johnny Mangouras.

Mangouras went as far as to call it a “banner year” for the festival.

“It’s been outstanding, the support from this community has been so great. We try to utilize those funds and give back to the local community as well, but it has been a banner year for us. Absolutely outstanding,” Mangouras said.

In spite of some rain Saturday, vendors and organizers said that people came out to the event in record numbers.

“We are waterproof, we had rain yesterday and we still broke records. It was an amazing year,” said Greekfest Chairman Ari Kolas.

“Honestly, after the stress of the last couple of years, how much fun is it to come out and dance and have some ouzo, and have a great time?” said Volunteer Dianna Orbelo.

