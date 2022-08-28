Teenager missing from Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota State Fair Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old who went missing from the fair Saturday afternoon.

According to police, 14-year-old Carmen Brooke Nunez was reported missing around 1:30 p.m. Saturday from the Minnesota State Fair grounds.

She is described as a white female who is 5 feet tall, slender with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was seen last wearing black hooded zip-up sweatshirt with white lettering on the front and light blue baggy jeans, it is possible she is also wearing an olive-green shirt.

Any information on the location of Carmen please call local law enforcement and the Minnesota State Fair Police Department at 651-288-4503.

