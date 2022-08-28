Former pastor sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison after cremated remains found inside his church

Shawnte Hardin was sentenced to 12 years in prison. (SOURCE: WOIO)
By Michelle Nicks and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) – The former lead pastor of a church in Ohio was found guilty of operating a funeral home without a license.

He is now headed to prison for almost 12 years, according to WOIO.

Shawnte Hardin was convicted in early August on 31 criminal charges that include operating an unlicensed funeral home, abuse of a corpse, passing bad checks, theft and tampering with records.

Authorities say Hardin is linked to the cremated remains of nearly 90 people found inside of his now former church in Akron.

Hardin’s attorney said the cremated bodies were being stored at the church after a friend of Hardin’s, who was a funeral home director, lost his license. The funeral director said he was storing the cremains as he tried to locate relatives of the deceased, but the funeral director has since passed away.

Before Hardin was sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in prison by a judge in court, WOIO reports that the people he hurt yelled in outrage. One woman reportedly in tears yelled, “You lied to me, you lied to me!”

Another woman in tears asked Hardin, “Is this how you treat family?”

The prosecutor said substantial incarceration was needed for a man who violated the public’s trust and impersonated a funeral director in at least four counties.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Vielhaber with her late husband Karl's recovered bike
Late father’s stolen bike is back home after pleas for return
Body found in Chester, Iowa
Body found in rural Chester, Iowa
Marcus Sherels at Apache Mall
Former Viking Marcus Sherels visits Apache Mall
RPS
RPS sets regulations on student cell phone use
Carmen Nunez
Teenager missing from Minnesota State Fair

Latest News

FILE - A statue of the MTV Moon Person appears on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards...
Taylor Swift wins top prize, announces new album at MTV VMAs
Police say two people were fatally shot in an Oregon grocery store. A third person, believed to...
2 killed in Ore. grocery store shooting; suspect believed dead
Carrie Barnhill, 88, is recovering in the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds to her feet and...
Woman, 88, ‘played dead’ to survive shooting that killed sister
Police believe the suspect set the house next door on fire after the shooting. He has not been...
Woman survives gunshots, forgives suspect who killed her sister
Sylvan Brewing hosts last “Summer Sunday” of summer