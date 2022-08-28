FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible tonight

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Heavy rainfall impacted our region between last night and early this morning with many of us receiving 1-2″ of rain. Following a dry and quiet Sunday afternoon, another round of strong to severe storms is possible in southern MN and northern IA tonight.

Rainfall amounts from the past 24 hours (KTTC)

The main concern with this line of storms will be damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. When it comes to timing tonight, storms are expected to arrive on our western edge between 9 pm and 10 pm, impact Rochester around 11 pm, Decorah, IA by around 1 am Monday, and then exit our region by 3 am. The best opportunity for severe storms will be from 10 pm until 1 am.

severe threat tonight (KTTC)

Our area looks to pick up anywhere from 0.50″ to 1″ of rain with this round of storms.

estimated rainfall amounts (KTTC)

A Tornado Watch will be in effect for Steele, Goodhue, and Rice counties until midnight, so make sure to stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive alerts as you head off to bed tonight. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-60s with breezy southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Tornado Watch until Midnight (KTTC)

Following a stormy night, quieter weather settles into the region on Monday and will be a preview of what’s ahead for the remainder of the week. Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with highs in the upper 70s.

Seasonal temperatures in the mid-70s are in store for the midweek with widespread sunshine. Temperatures do look to warm slightly into the upper 70s and low 80s by Friday and Saturday with continued sunshine.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

