Family Promise family carnival aims to help families in need

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An organization dedicated to helping low-income families hosted a family friendly event Saturday in Rochester.

Family Promise had what they call a, “Promise Carnival.” It was at the United Way building in Rochester. About 200 people were in attendance for the festivities.

The organization hosts up to four families at a time in their North Star House Shelter. Families can stay in the house for 30-90 days.

The families receive case management services and access to resources. Family Promise leaders said, the goal is to help families secure permanent housing.

“A lot of people don’t know who we are and what we do,” interim executive director Erin Sinnwell said. “We’ve been around for about 20 years. We just wanted to make sure that neighbors in the area, know what we are doing, Know who we are helping. A lot of times there can be stigma’s or prejudices with living next to a homeless shelter. So we we’re hoping people would come out and hear who we are.”

They offer classes in areas like child safety, resume building, and cooking.

Their next event is slated to be in October.

