College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say

By KMIZ Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FAYETTE, Mo. (KMIZ) - A Missouri prosecutor has charged a suspect after the fatal shooting of a senior Central Methodist University football player.

Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his roommate, Torrance Evans, according to online court documents. Evans was an offensive lineman for CMU’s football team.

The team held a moment of silence during Saturday’s football game in honor of Evans. A group of students also held a fundraiser outside the entrance to the game to help raise money for his funeral expenses.

Police responded Thursday night to a home in Fayette on a report of a shooting and found Evans’ body inside the residence’s door.

A witness said Taylor admitted to the shooting.

When Taylor returned to the residence, he was taken into custody, according to a probable cause statement.

In a police interview, Taylor said that he and Evans had not been getting along for over a month and that Taylor felt Evans had been disrespecting him on numerous occasions, the statement said.

Police say an argument turned into a confrontation in which Taylor shot Evans twice.

CMU Vice President for Enrollment Management and Athletics Joe Parisi said Taylor was a former student trying to get readmission to the school. Both he and Evans are from Memphis, Tennessee.

Taylor will be arraigned Tuesday. He is being held without bond.

