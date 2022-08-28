Cannon Falls Police Department investigating abduction

CANNON FALLS, Minn. (KTTC) – The Cannon Falls Police Department is investigating after a woman reported that she was abducted Saturday morning.

According to CPD, shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a woman in the bathroom of Casey’s General Store, asking for help because she was abducted.

Officers located the woman at Casey’s and took her to the hospital. She was uninjured.

The suspect reportedly drove away from the scene and an officer pursued him. During the pursuit, police said the suspect crashed in to the pursuing squad car, causing damage to the squad. The officer was not injured and continued the pursuit.

According to authorities, the suspect continued to travel up Hwy 52 and onto Dakota County Road 47. After that, authorities lost sight of the suspect.

Multiple agencies were alerted to be on the lookout for the suspect.

He was eventually found in Faribault and arrested by officers from the Faribault Police Department. Custody was transferred to the Cannon Falls Police Department.

He is described as a 25-year-old man from Minneapolis. His name has not been released.

He was booked into the Goodhue County Jail and faces charges of false imprisonment, fleeing in a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.

CPD said victim stated that she got into the vehicle in downtown Minneapolis early in the morning expecting a ride to a different location. However, the suspect did not drive there and refused to let the victim go and instead drove around the metro area.

The victim was not sure everywhere they had been, but remembers being by a water with a dock and seeing people and yelling for help before the suspect drove away quickly.

The Cannon Falls Police Department is requesting assistance from the public if anyone recalls hearing a female call for help and a dark colored car speeding away to contact the Cannon Falls Police Department.

It is believed that the body of water and dock would be within 15 minutes of Maple Grove.

The other agencies involved were the Goodhue County Sherriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Northfield Police Department, Rice County Sheriff’s Office, Faribault Police Department and the Maple Grove Police Department.

