UPDATE: Highway 52 construction remains on schedule

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Road work on Highway 52 between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls continues as we head towards the tail end of the summer.

And that could have an impact on your travels, especially if you’re headed to the state fair this weekend.

Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is happy to report that construction work between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls is moving along well and is currently on schedule.

The concrete work is now happening on the bridge just south of Zumbrota and is expected to return to two lanes on each side by the middle to end of September.

The northbound bridge of the highway 57 interchange near Hader is complete and now crews are working on the southbound bridge.

That section of work, in addition to the concrete roadwork that extends towards Cannon Falls, is on track to be completed in late Oct. or early Nov.

So, when it comes to any late summer traveling, MnDOT wants to remind drivers to remain patient and to plan ahead.

“Just plan ahead for extra traffic,” MnDOT District 6 Spokesman Mike Dougherty said. “There are going to be more people on the road than normal and that means things might move slower. As you’re get into those work zones, really follow those signs and do the zipper merge. That helps traffic flow through faster and safer.”

Dougherty suggests checking the 511 website or app to track traffic flow before and during your travels.

Some other exciting news for drivers, Highway 60 east towards Mazeppa and Zumbro Falls is expected to reopen on or shortly after Labor Day.

