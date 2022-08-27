RPS sets regulations on student cell phone use

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Schools (RPS) has new guidelines for the upcoming school year that will regulate when students can use their cell phones or electronic devices.

“We really feel like as a school we also want to help students understand appropriate use of a device that they’re going to have. It’s going to be apart of all of our lives,” said Jacque Peterson, RPS Chief of Schools.

The district has established a Red Zone/ Green Zone approach.

Green Zone is when phones are allowed to be used:

Before/After School

Cafeteria and Hallways

Lunch/Recess/Passing Time

When your teacher has the GREEN sign up in class

Red Zone is when phones are not allowed to be used:

Bathrooms/Locker Rooms

During class (unless GREEN sign is up)

Any time a staff member asks you to put it away

When your teacher has the RED sign up

The guidelines are not a ban on phones in schools. Students can have phones on them but they must be put away during the red zone areas, or when asked by school staff.

Peterson addressed concerns some parents may have about wanting their child to use their phone in emergency situations.

“In terms of crisis, it is true that if there is say. there’s a water leak [or] a water main leak at a school a lot of times our students will connect with their families to let them know they’re safe. But we also want to ensure families that we have a good communication plans,” she said.

Peterson said the guidelines give students expectations on cell phones rules, and can help lower distractions. She said it also can prevent incidents where a phone is used to record someone without their permission.

The district also listed what could happen if the guidelines are not followed:

1st Instance: The cell phone/electronic device will be turned-in to the teacher and returned by the teacher at the end of the class period.

2nd Instance: The cell phone/electronic device will be turned-in to the teacher and returned at the end of the period by the teacher, who will also contact a parent or guardian.

3rd Instance: The cell phone/electronic device will be turned-in to the teacher and returned at the end of the period by the teacher and the office will be notified as a Level 2 referral for administrative follow-up.

4th Instance: The cell phone/electronic device will be turned-in to the office and will be returned at the end of the school day by a building administrator, who will contact a parent or guardian, and the student will receive a Level 2 referral.

5th Instance: The cell phone/electronic device will be turned-in to the office and returned to a parent or guardian. A building administrator will contact a parent or guardian, the student will receive a Level 2 office referral, and a meeting will be held by administration with the student and a parent or guardian to determine a plan moving forward.

