Rochester community celebrates the reopening of Elton Hills Bridge

By KaMaria Braye
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Friday, 125 Live hosted a “bridging communities” celebration.

“We are really concerned about the current division within the country, the title means, lets all come together. No matter what. Let’s have a good time. The bridge finally connects east and west. We all can agree to disagree let’s put things behind us, lets bridge the gap between all of us, said Sylvia Bujak Oliver, 125 Live Executive Director.

The event included a live band, vendors, food, and entertainment for children.

“I think it’s very cool. [It’s] bringing people together and stuff. I think it’s cool that they opened the bridge. It’s a lot of fun,” said Nelson Guilloty, an event attendee.

The event honored the reopening of the Elton Hills Bridge.

The Bridge closed for construction in October of 2021.

Many businesses said the closure impacted the flow of customers or clients that would visit their businesses.

Those same business are happy the bridge is open.

The celebration was from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Authorities say that a mother of five children, Carissa Odegaard, has died after being...
Father charged with murder after beating ex-wife in front of their children, authorities say
Monkeypox
Monkeypox confirmed in Olmsted County
RPS job fair
Rochester Public Schools looking to fill nearly 300 positions as school year approaches
Regal's Concessions
Rochester vendor at 2022 Minnesota State Fair

Latest News

RPS
RPS sets regulations on student cell phone use
Road work on Highway 52 between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls continues as we head towards the tail...
UPDATE: Highway 52 construction remains on schedule
Monkeypox case in Olmsted County, Darian Leddy reports
6pm Critical Careers - Opportunities with a CDL
6pm Critical Careers - Opportunities with a CDL