Rochester community celebrates the reopening of Elton Hills Bridge

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Friday, 125 Live hosted a “bridging communities” celebration.

“We are really concerned about the current division within the country, the title means, lets all come together. No matter what. Let’s have a good time. The bridge finally connects east and west. We all can agree to disagree let’s put things behind us, lets bridge the gap between all of us, said Sylvia Bujak Oliver, 125 Live Executive Director.

The event included a live band, vendors, food, and entertainment for children.

“I think it’s very cool. [It’s] bringing people together and stuff. I think it’s cool that they opened the bridge. It’s a lot of fun,” said Nelson Guilloty, an event attendee.

The event honored the reopening of the Elton Hills Bridge.

The Bridge closed for construction in October of 2021.

Many businesses said the closure impacted the flow of customers or clients that would visit their businesses.

Those same business are happy the bridge is open.

The celebration was from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

