Rochester annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Community members are coming together to bring awareness to and help end Alzheimer’s.

Saturday was Rochester’s annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Hundred of community members showed up at Cascade Meadows for the event.

Each participant held a flower during the walk to represent their connection to the disease. The orange flowers mean that person supports the Walk to End Alzheimer’s vision. The purple ones mean that person has lost someone to the disease. The yellow flowers mean that person is supporting and taking care of someone with Alzheimer’s.

The blue flowers mean that a person living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

“It is a frightening diagnosis when you’re loved one gets that. It’s difficult on the families, it’s difficult on caregivers. You are making a difference today. We are making a difference today by increasing funding right now for better diagnosis, earlier diagnosis,” Sen. Carla Nelson said.

So far, the organization has raised nearly $80,000. The goal is to raise $120,000 by the end of the year.

