Nu-Tek BioSciences launches manufacturing facility in Austin

By Brogan Maxwell
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Nu-Tek BioSciences, a first of its kind, manufacturing facility, now up and running in Austin. Friday afternoon, the manufacturer welcomed the community to a grand opening event.

The company has spent $40 million to bring about the only peptone producer in the world.

What once was a soybean field, now stands a 60,000 square foot manufacturing plant. The company said it promises to bring a new wave of pharmaceutical manufacturing for the United States.

“(Austin) It has a rich history of workers, and in manufacturing. What we hope is that it drives a new industry,” Nu-Tek BioSciences CEO Thomas Yezzi said. “What we would say is, what we found is when you do something good, people come, people want to be involved. We’ve been overwhelmed with the amount of people who want to work here.”

The plant is now the only U.S. owned facility for producing soy and pea peptones. What makes Nu-Tek’s facility cutting edge is that the facility is animal free. Nu-Tek BioSciences is betting that the future of vaccines and pharmaceutical’s are peptones. Peptones act as food for cells. The cells then make the “building blocks,” for pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

The company estimates that an upwards of 85 percent of the funds spent so far have all been circulated throughout the Minnesota economy.

