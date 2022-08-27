Former Viking Marcus Sherels visits Apache Mall

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A former Vikings player is giving back to his community before the start of the school year.

Saturday, former Vikings player and John Marshall alum Marcus Sherels visited the store LVLS House of Hoodies at the Apache Mall.

It’s for the store’s third annual Back-to-School Raffle that kicked off Friday.

With every purchase, customers are entered in a contest for clothes and gift cards. There will be five winners.

Sherels signed autographs, took photos and handed out free LVLS merchandise to kids and adults in the community.

“Levels means kind of different levels of life, whether it be different levels of financial stability, different levels where you’re at. It’s a brand name that I agree with. I always have. Everyone’s at a different point in their life and no matter where you are, anyone could need help at any point,” Sherels said.

There is still time to enter the back-to-school raffle. It goes on until Sunday. On Monday, the winners will be announced on LVLS’s social media platforms.

