Former Viking Marcus Sherels visits Apache Mall

Marcus Sherels at Apache Mall
Marcus Sherels at Apache Mall(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A former Vikings player is giving back to his community before the start of the school year.

Saturday, former Vikings player and John Marshall alum Marcus Sherels visited the store LVLS House of Hoodies at the Apache Mall.

It’s for the store’s third annual Back-to-School Raffle that kicked off Friday.

With every purchase, customers are entered in a contest for clothes and gift cards. There will be five winners.

Sherels signed autographs, took photos and handed out free LVLS merchandise to kids and adults in the community.

“Levels means kind of different levels of life, whether it be different levels of financial stability, different levels where you’re at. It’s a brand name that I agree with. I always have. Everyone’s at a different point in their life and no matter where you are, anyone could need help at any point,” Sherels said.

There is still time to enter the back-to-school raffle. It goes on until Sunday. On Monday, the winners will be announced on LVLS’s social media platforms.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox
Monkeypox confirmed in Olmsted County
Karl Vielhaber
Late father’s stolen bike is back home after pleas for return
Regal's Concessions
Rochester vendor at 2022 Minnesota State Fair
Body found in Chester, Iowa
Body found in rural Chester, Iowa
Authorities say that a mother of five children, Carissa Odegaard, has died after being...
Father charged with murder after beating ex-wife in front of their children, authorities say

Latest News

Walk to End Alzheimer's
Rochester annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Body found in Chester, Iowa
Body found in rural Chester, Iowa
Karl Vielhaber
Late father’s stolen bike is back home after pleas for return
125 Live Event
Rochester community celebrates the reopening of Elton Hills Bridge