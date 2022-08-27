FIRST ALERT: Scattered strong to severe storms possible tonight, Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following some early morning showers and storms, another round of stormy weather is on tap for our area with scattered strong to severe storms possible this evening. Another round of severe storms is possible Sunday evening.

Severe storms risk tonight (KTTC)

Tonight, showers and storms will begin to develop after 4 pm with severe storms expected in our area between 5 pm and 10 pm. The main hazards are large hail and damaging winds. While the overall tornadic threat is low, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Heavy rainfall will also be a concern for the region tonight.

Flood Watch Saturday night into Sunday (KTTC)

Flood Watch will be in effect for most of southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa from 10 pm today until 7 am Sunday. Between Saturday night and Sunday morning, upwards of 0.5″ to 1″ of rainfall is possible with localized higher amounts.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-60s with non-severe showers and isolated storms. Winds will be breezy out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

A few showers are possible before 10 am Sunday. A break in the rain is expected through late Sunday morning and the afternoon with peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with breezy south winds at 10-15 mph. While timing is still a little fuzzy at this moment, our next round of storms is expected to move in after 7 pm Sunday.

Severe storm threat Sunday (KTTC)

Sunday will be a First Alert Day as storms are once again expected to become strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds the primary concern. Heavy rainfall is also expected and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Lingering showers are possible before 8 am Monday with the remainder of the day clearing out as high pressure gradually takes control of the Upper Midwest. The afternoon will feature partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

A quieter weather pattern with abundant sunshine will settle in for the remainder of the week, along with seasonal temperatures in the mid-70s on Tuesday.

Slightly cooler temperatures in the mid-70s are expected between Wednesday and Friday with mainly sunny skies.

Temperatures are expected to warm back into the low 80s by the weekend with widespread sunshine.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

