Body found in rural Chester, Iowa

Body found in Chester, Iowa
Body found in Chester, Iowa(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER, Iowa (KTTC) – A body was found in a home in rural Chester, Iowa.

Friday, August 25 the Howard County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call on River Road in rural Chester.

Responding deputies arrived and found a dead man inside the home.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating this incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox
Monkeypox confirmed in Olmsted County
Karl Vielhaber
Late father’s stolen bike is back home after pleas for return
Regal's Concessions
Rochester vendor at 2022 Minnesota State Fair
Authorities say that a mother of five children, Carissa Odegaard, has died after being...
Father charged with murder after beating ex-wife in front of their children, authorities say

Latest News

Karl Vielhaber
Late father’s stolen bike is back home after pleas for return
125 Live Event
Rochester community celebrates the reopening of Elton Hills Bridge
RPS
RPS sets regulations on student cell phone use
Road work on Highway 52 between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls continues as we head towards the tail...
UPDATE: Highway 52 construction remains on schedule