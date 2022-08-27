Body found in rural Chester, Iowa

CHESTER, Iowa (KTTC) – A body was found in a home in rural Chester, Iowa.

Friday, August 25 the Howard County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call on River Road in rural Chester.

Responding deputies arrived and found a dead man inside the home.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating this incident. The investigation is ongoing.

