Teen shot 7 times and kicked by friend is fighting for his life, family says

Curtis Jackson, 13, had just graduated middle school as valedictorian. He was supposed to start high school last week. (WOIO)
By Kelly Kennedy and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) – A teen in Ohio is fighting for his life after being gunned down while riding his bike, WOIO reports.

Curtis Jackson’s father said the 13-year-old has had five surgeries so far and has a long road to recovery.

“For this to happen to him in this kind of fashion -- it’s cold-blooded to be shot seven times then kicked,” his father said.

Curtis had just graduated middle school as valedictorian and was set to start high school next week.

Instead, he’s lying in a hospital bed.

“I whisper in his ear every night,” his dad said. “I whisper in his ear like it’s just me and you. I can’t let you out of my sight no more, it’s just me and you. Things happen. Life comes at you fast, but this one right here really hit home.”

Curtis’ father, also named Curtis Jackson, said his son was knocked off his bike and shot by a 15-year-old he considered a friend.

His son was shot four times in the chest, twice in the arm and a bullet grazed his head.

According to witnesses, the shooter allegedly kicked the 13-year-old in the head after shooting him and then ran away.

“It’s getting bad around here,” said Jackson. “It’s just the gun violence man and they’re getting younger and younger. My son is 13 years old; his birthday is Saturday.”

While it’s unclear when the teen will be released from the hospital, his father is hopeful Wednesday was his last surgery.

According to reports, the 15-year-old turned himself in to police.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Authorities say that a mother of five children, Carissa Odegaard, has died after being...
Father charged with murder after beating ex-wife in front of their children, authorities say
RPS job fair
Rochester Public Schools looking to fill nearly 300 positions as school year approaches
Monkeypox
Monkeypox confirmed in Olmsted County
$1 million Mega Millions ticket purchased in small town Iowa

Latest News

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve...
Stocks stumble as Powell says Fed to raise interest rates to fight inflation ‘until the job is done’
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz is pictured at the White House in this photo from Jan. 27,...
Israeli defense minister in US to discuss Iran nuclear talks
'Basically, they said I had to carry my baby to bury my baby,' Nancy Davis said.
Woman denied abortion for fetus with fatal condition in Louisiana discusses next steps
'Basically, they said I had to carry my baby to bury my baby,' Nancy Davis said.
Woman talks about being denied abortion for fetus with fatal condition