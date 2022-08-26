Scattered storms this weekend; Beautiful weather next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our next weather-maker is set to impact the area on Saturday and Sunday. Here’s what to know:

Weather headlines (KTTC)

What to expect:

- Scattered storms are possible early Saturday morning.

- Another round of storms is possible in the evening and overnight. Some storms could be on the strong side.

- Scattered storms are expected to linger into Sunday

Weather Timeline (KTTC)

This weekend isn’t expected to be a complete washout. There should be some dry time during the afternoon on both Saturday and Sunday.

Rainfall Amounts this weekend (KTTC)

We could see a wide range of rainfall totals across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa this weekend. Current trends are keeping heavy rainfall south of I-90 with some estimated totals reaching near 1-2″ for NE Iowa. Most areas could receive over 0.25″ through Sunday afternoon.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Once this system moves out Sunday, dry conditions will settle in next week. Highs will be warm Monday and Tuesday before falling into the lower 70s later in the week.

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.