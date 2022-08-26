Ride a bike to get store discounts; We Bike Rochester initiative

Bicycle Benefit (KTTC)

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester non-profit, We Bike Rochester is encouraging people to bike more.

The group has partnered with the national Bicycle Benefit organization to give store discounts to people who bike to businesses.

“So this is a nationwide program it just hadn’t existed in Rochester before,” said Erik Noonan, We Bike Rochester board member.

The program works by riders purchasing a $5 Bicycle Benefit sticker at participating businesses. The rider must then put it on there bike helmet, and every time that person bikes to a business and shows the sticker, they could receive between a 5% to 20% discount off their purchase.

“We Bike Rochester, we an advocacy organization, we’re trying to encourage ridership locally, and we see this as hopefully kind of being a reason for people to maybe try replacing those car trips with a bike ride,” Noonan said.

As of Thursday, 17 business are participating in the program:

Bicycle Sports Inc.

Cafe Aqui

Cafe Steam

Fiddlehead Coffee

Forager Cafe

Garden Party Books

Gray Duck Theater

Janky Gear

Kinney Creek Brewing

Little Thistle Brewing

New Spin Bicycle Shop

Old Abe & Co

People’s Food Co-op

TerraLoco

Thesis Beer Project

Tyrol Ski and Sports

Uptown Pilates

Noonan said if any business would like to be added to the list of participated shops, they can email him at Erik@webikerochester,org.

As of now, the program is going on indefinitely.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.