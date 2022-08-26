Ride a bike to get store discounts; We Bike Rochester initiative

By KaMaria Braye
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Bicycle Benefit
Bicycle Benefit(KTTC)

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester non-profit, We Bike Rochester is encouraging people to bike more.

The group has partnered with the national Bicycle Benefit organization to give store discounts to people who bike to businesses.

“So this is a nationwide program it just hadn’t existed in Rochester before,” said Erik Noonan, We Bike Rochester board member.

The program works by riders purchasing a $5 Bicycle Benefit sticker at participating businesses. The rider must then put it on there bike helmet, and every time that person bikes to a business and shows the sticker, they could receive between a 5% to 20% discount off their purchase.

“We Bike Rochester, we an advocacy organization, we’re trying to encourage ridership locally, and we see this as hopefully kind of being a reason for people to maybe try replacing those car trips with a bike ride,” Noonan said.

As of Thursday, 17 business are participating in the program:

  • Bicycle Sports Inc.
  • Cafe Aqui
  • Cafe Steam
  • Fiddlehead Coffee
  • Forager Cafe
  • Garden Party Books
  • Gray Duck Theater
  • Janky Gear
  • Kinney Creek Brewing
  • Little Thistle Brewing
  • New Spin Bicycle Shop
  • Old Abe & Co
  • People’s Food Co-op
  • TerraLoco
  • Thesis Beer Project
  • Tyrol Ski and Sports
  • Uptown Pilates

Noonan said if any business would like to be added to the list of participated shops, they can email him at Erik@webikerochester,org.

As of now, the program is going on indefinitely.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eden Prairie Mall Lockdown
Eden Prairie Center secured, one male found dead
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
$1 million Mega Millions ticket purchased in small town Iowa
Authorities say that a mother of five children, Carissa Odegaard, has died after being...
Father charged with murder after beating ex-wife in front of their children, authorities say
RPS job fair
Rochester Public Schools looking to fill nearly 300 positions as school year approaches

Latest News

Money graphic.
Reaction to Minnesota minimum wage increase
School lunch (FILE)
Albert Lea Public Schools work to ensure every child has lunch
Local 4-H members head to State Fair, Darian Leddy reports
4-H barn
Winona County 4-H members compete at Minnesota State Fair