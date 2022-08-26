Ride a bike to get store discounts; We Bike Rochester initiative
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester non-profit, We Bike Rochester is encouraging people to bike more.
The group has partnered with the national Bicycle Benefit organization to give store discounts to people who bike to businesses.
“So this is a nationwide program it just hadn’t existed in Rochester before,” said Erik Noonan, We Bike Rochester board member.
The program works by riders purchasing a $5 Bicycle Benefit sticker at participating businesses. The rider must then put it on there bike helmet, and every time that person bikes to a business and shows the sticker, they could receive between a 5% to 20% discount off their purchase.
“We Bike Rochester, we an advocacy organization, we’re trying to encourage ridership locally, and we see this as hopefully kind of being a reason for people to maybe try replacing those car trips with a bike ride,” Noonan said.
As of Thursday, 17 business are participating in the program:
- Bicycle Sports Inc.
- Cafe Aqui
- Cafe Steam
- Fiddlehead Coffee
- Forager Cafe
- Garden Party Books
- Gray Duck Theater
- Janky Gear
- Kinney Creek Brewing
- Little Thistle Brewing
- New Spin Bicycle Shop
- Old Abe & Co
- People’s Food Co-op
- TerraLoco
- Thesis Beer Project
- Tyrol Ski and Sports
- Uptown Pilates
Noonan said if any business would like to be added to the list of participated shops, they can email him at Erik@webikerochester,org.
As of now, the program is going on indefinitely.
